Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy may soon be a regular actor in the movie industry as he lands a role in a new movie

This comes as Don Jazzy was added to the cast of the popular movie “The Kujus’’ as the producers of the movie are set to make a come back in the sequel ‘Finding A Kuju’

The Kujus made N10 million naira in its first week in the cinema, and fans and followers are already congratulating Don Jazzy ahead of the release of the sequel

One of Nigeria’s leading music producers and Mavin label owner Don Jazzy may have ventured into Nollywood as he has landed a new role in a new movie.

Don Jazzy, in a statement, referred to himself as ‘the movie star incoming’ as he has been added to the cast of ‘Finding A Kuju,’ which is the sequel of the movie ‘The Kujus.’

Fans gush as Don Jazzy lands role in Nollywood. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Announcing the good news, the Mavin boss wrote:

“Donjazzy the movie star incoming… hehe No, this isn’t the set of your favorite 90’s band- it’s The Award-winning Kuju Clan like you’ve never seen them before They’re back, bigger and with much more drama than ever! This time we’re ‘Finding a Kuju’ and trust us, you want to come on this adventure with us. #FAKmovie is Coming Soon to your screens .”

See the post below:

The Kujus, a Nigerian comedy-drama movie, made N10 million in its first week in the cinema.

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

cslarkofficial:

"I know say Na sugar daddy you go be for the movie can’t wait to watch it."

richmanswife__:

"Do you even rest? this my daddy, you’re now doing all ❤️."

naijavi1le__:

"I love the first one. Can't wait to watch this,knowing fully well DON JAZZY is a cast here."

Don Jazzy celebrates Mavins at 10 in style

Veteran Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy took to social media to express his excitement as his label, Mavin, clocked 10 this year.

Don Jazzy also sent a message to his fans and followers as he thanked them for the love and support his label has enjoyed over the years. He also called for more support.

He said:

“My baby is 10 years old today. We are filled with joy as we celebrate #MavinAt10. Thank you so much for all the love and support all through the years. Pls we need your continuous support as always as we are just getting started. More greatness ahead. #Mavin.”

Source: Legit.ng