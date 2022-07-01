An oyinbo man, Il Biro, has once again gone viral on social media over his love for Nigerian songs

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man was seen enjoying Fireboy’s performance at the Wembley Stadium

Biro sang along happily in the viral video and his contagious smile and obvious joy captured hearts on social media

Nigerian music is no doubt taking center stage in the international scene and one oyinbo man, Il Biro, cannot seem to contain his love for it.

Just recently, talented Nigerian singer, Fireboy, performed on stage at the Wembley Stadium alongside British singer, Ed Sheeran.

The music stars performed their hit collaboration, Peru, and one particular oyinbo man, Biro, seemed to enjoy their performance very much.

Oyinbo man sings Fireboy's song word for word at Wembley stadium. Photos: @birovr

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man was seen happily belting out the lyrics as he sang along with Fireboy.

Biro seemed to know the song word for word and improvised in some places that he was not sure of.

For Biro, knowing the meaning of the lyrics did not seem to matter much to him and he enjoyed the performance to the fullest judging by his obvious joy.

See the video below:

Internet users react to viral video of oyinbo man singing Fireboy song

Il Biro’s video soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

Mufasatundeednut:

“Awwwwww! Cheeeeeeiiiiiii I’m happy to be a Nigerian.”

Celinasfashionfix:

“Sing boo me self dey Francisco mami .”

Scott_t.official:

“From Ogun state to the world…this what good music does✨.”

Yaa_my_lady:

“I’m not Nigerian but proud of these guys. They are doing so well globally .”

Forexprotradingacademy:

“Oyibo wey dey para .”

Iam_prettyomah:

“At times I’m happy to be a Nigerian .”

Call_me_pjayy:

“It’s his excitement for me .”

Nice one.

Fireboy breaks down in tears after performance at Wembley Stadium

Nigerian singer, Fireboy, recently had an unforgettable moment in his music career when he performed at the Wembley Stadium.

The YBNL star performed on the iconic stage with British singer, Ed Sheeran, at the stadium in the UK and it had an effect on him. They performed their music collaboration, Peru remix.

Later, Fireboy was seen breaking down in tears backstage as the performance and what it meant in his career moved him.

