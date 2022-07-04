Afrobeat Queen Tiwa Savage recently bragged about the love shown to her by her female fans abroad

The self-acclaimed number 1 African bad girl, singer and songstress Tiwa Savage is trending, and can't help but blush about the love she was shown by her female fans at her recent solo concert.

This led to her claiming that if she were a male artist she would have at least five different "baby mamas" by now.

The solo concert took place over the weekend at Stockholm, Sweden.

The singer shared this thought in a post on her Insta-story. She wrote:

"The way girls love, if I be male artist I will already have like 5 baby mamas."

One day they will respect my name

The Celia crooner wrote in another post on her Instagram page that soon enough she will be respected better for all she's achieved and done in the music industry.

She also made this assertion after the success of her solo music concert, a show which some have described as a festival.

Videos from the event rented the air across social media, with series of short clips shared on her social media page showing off her fans grooving to her scintillating performance.

Tiwa Savage talks about her stalker that attends her shows

The Afrobeats goddess Tiwa Savage made the headlines over a comment she made at her show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tiwa, while on stage, said there was a male fan who had been stalking her and was present at her last show.

She added that the male fan told her he was headed home and wouldn’t be able to make it to her show in Stockholm. The singer said she was happy he went home as she insinuated that the pretty girls at her show would have taken him from her.

