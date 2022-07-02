Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and skit maker Enioluwa among others recently hosted their friends at a Gen-Z-themed party

Bouncing castle and swimming pool floaters among other things otherwise spotted at a toddler’s party were spotted at the venue

Legit.ng has compiled some videos highlighting the fun moments at the star-studded party for netizens who couldn't attend

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, was among young influencers who showed up at a recent summer party in Lagos.

The young lady alongside popular content creator, Enioluwa, and other members of The Geng hosted their young friends on Friday, July 1 at a private location.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, friends throw Gen Z party. Photo: @its.priscy/@enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Even though the address was concealed from members of the public, videos and pictures from the fun-filled bash still made it to social media.

One video captured the moment Ojo and a group of friends arrived at a beach house in Lagos where they had the party.

Check it out below:

In the spirit of a Gen-Z-themed celebration, side attractions such as a bouncing castle, and a swimming pool floater among other things that would have been otherwise spotted at a toddler’s celebration were seen at the part venue.

Check out some fun videos sighted on social media below:

