Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, hosted friends to her exclusive 21st birthday party

The Hollywood themed party had a number of celebrity guests turning up in different lovely outfits

However, one of Priscy’s friend’s outfits drew criticisms from internet users who claimed she dressed better than the celebrant

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, went all out to throw a big birthday party for her daughter, Priscilla, as she clocked 21.

The big event held on March 13, and it had a Hollywood theme for guests to dress accordingly.

Numerous stars turned up at the event in lovely outfits but one of Priscilla’s friend’s outfit made headlines for an interesting reason.

Videos made the rounds on social media showing one of the celebrant’s friends, @thacutegeminme, who wore a big ball gown aka ‘Cinderella dress’ for the party.

The guest’s powdery blue dress swept the floor and even had to be carried at some point for easy movement.

Thacutegeminme later went on stage to spray crisp new notes on the birthday girl and her dress swept away some of the money and it had to be dusted off.

Internet users react

It wasn’t long before Priscy and Thacutegeminme went viral on social media with online users focusing mainly on her dress.

Many people accused her of overdressing more than the celebrant. Read some interesting comments below:

Gennycakes4:

“E reach to laugh.”

_Deb_anthony:

“Girls sha! You wan dress pass celebrant? ”

Ladykels26:

“Which kin yeye guest be this one .”

Djswapking:

“ she’s not happy.”

Whyteadama6:

“Nahhh u go comot for my party...I don't care if our friendship breaks...”

Thomaslolade:

“This wan don dress pass celebrant .”

Interesting.

Toyin Abraham thanks Priscilla for not bringing pregnancy home at birthday party

Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham attended her colleague, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s 21’s birthday party.

The movie star had a lot of positive things to say about the celebrant after she took to the stage to honor her.

According to the actress, Priscy is an extremely decent girl that she can vouch for anywhere.

Not stopping there, Toyin proceeded to thanking the celebrant for not disappointing them with her conduct. She also switched to Yoruba to thank Priscilla for not getting pregnant because it would have been painful for everybody.

