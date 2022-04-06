Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, recently showed generosity to a fan in need on social media

The celebrity disk jockey gave out the total of N101,800 that she amassed after being sprayed at her grandma’s 90th birthday

The lucky recipient of Cuppy’s money was a fan who lost his job for falling sick and missing work despite him having a pregnant wife

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has now shown love to one of her fans on social media after he shared his troubles with her.

It all started when the music star revealed on social media that she made a lot of money after being sprayed at her grandma, Lady Doja Otedola’s 90th birthday party.

Cuppy added that she was sure her grandmother would want her to give out the money to someone who really needs it and she asked her fans to post their account numbers and explain why they should be the one to get the money.

DJ Cuppy gifts fan in need money she was sprayed at grandmother's 90th birthday party. Photos: @cuppymusic

Out of the numerous stories, one of them seemed to stand out for Cuppy. A man identified as @OlusegunSteph18 on Twitter explained how he was laid off from work in January after he fell ill and missed going to the office for a while. He also shared proof of his unemployment by posting his sack letter.

Olusegun added that he has a wife who is already seven months pregnant and he is yet to buy baby things and medications for her.

See his tweet below:

DJ Cuppy responds

The billionaire’s daughter reacted to Olusegun’s plight by calling out his former place of work, Royal Birds Motel in Akure, and telling them that they ought to be ashamed of themselves for sacking their staff when he was facing a difficult time with his family.

Cuppy also noted that she had sent the N101,800 to Olusegun for him to get medications for his pregnant wife.

See her tweet below:

Internet users react

Numerous Nigerians took to Cuppy’s comment section to appreciate her generosity. Others also tried their luck and begged for funds. Read some of their reactions below:

Nice one.

