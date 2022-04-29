Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy shared a sober and tired looking photo of herself on social media just to depict what she is going through

The billionaire daughter complained about the stress that comes with her thesis at Oxford University

Cuppy also hinted that she is not the type of person that will just share graduation photos as if it was an easy task

Popular female disc jockey and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, sparked hilarious reactions in the online community after she shared a post about her state of mind.

The entertainer shared a sober-looking photo of herself wrapped in a duvet on her Instagram story channel and complained about the stress she went through writing her thesis.

DJ Cuppy has shared the stress of schooling at Oxford University. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy noted that she had no idea of what she signed up for before enrolling at Oxford University and insisted that she is not the type who will just share graduation photos. She wrote:

"Sorry but I am not that person who will just post happy graduation pictures at the end and act like I just breezed through. It's hard work."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's stress post

Social media users have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's post about the stress she is going through writing her thesis at Oxford University.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adeniyi_sanusi:

"O ye wrapped up, get up and go, diligently and confidently. Best of luck as you do."

Chemicalbrodar:

"Sorry my love. What can I do to help."

Simabees:

"Keep your head up, girl! It's the way most of us felt at thesis time too and funny enough, graduation more anticlimactic than satisfying!"

Real_MJC:

"You will pull through."

KayFab16805190:

"How can I help you out with part of your thesis...will be happy to."

Man knocks DJ Cuppy after she revealed that she considered dropping out

In other news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy updated her fans about her journey as a student at the prestigious Oxford University.

The singer found some of the school activities really tedious and disclosed that she had a vulnerable moment where she considered dropping out.

While many found Cuppy's situation relatable, a particular young man chided her for using her platform for cruise as he declared the university is not a big deal.

Source: Legit.ng