Singer Burna Boy has talked about his last music single, Last Last, weeks after he released the hit track

According to the Grammy-winning musician, the track is a heartbreak song but people are turning up to it instead

Burna Boy made the revelation in a post shared via his official TikTok page and social media users had different things to say

Weeks after Nigerian singer Burna Boy released his music single, Last Last, he has now come out to talk about the inspiration behind the track.

The Grammy-winning musician who was formerly dating British rapper, Stefflon Don, made the disclosure via a post shared on his official TikTok page.

Burna Boy talks about Last Last song. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to the Twice as Tall crooner, the track is a heartbreak song but it appears that everyone seems to be turning up to the record.

The singer equally posted a video in which he was spotted with some of his teammates mouthing the lyrics of the song.

See his post below:

Social media users react

Christiana said:

"I’m even seeing people playing it at their wedding."

ajadia__ said:

"We know it heart break he said many things not only about love."

Shela_Skin said:

"Your songs are always hits so I don't blame them ❤️"

itsonlyhairandcare said:

"Chile. Me just finding out its a break up song."

KeddyKure said:

"Cause I really don’t even know what you were saying just sounds good."

Nqobile Eland said:

"Me I only found out it was a heartbreak song laaaater."

Nyume said:

"This song came out the right time because many of us are heartbroken and we just singing the pain away."

Stefflon Don sparks reactions with dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that British rapper and Burna Boy’s ex, Stefflon Don, appeared to have fully moved past her failed relationship with the music star

The British rap musician took to her Instagram page with a dance video post that has since gone viral on social media

Don rocked a pair of jeans that showed off her massive backside as she whined her waist to a viral amapiano track.

