Popular aphrodisiac seller, Jarumahas extended her goodwill act to Nollywood actress, Cha Cha Eke following her separation from her husband, Austin Faani

The couple announced their separation a few days ago and Jaruma is offering to give the actress and her kids a mansion to stay in temporarily

The socialite shared a video of the mansion on her Instagram page and Nigerians have reacted differently to her lovely gesture

Following the separation of actress Cha Cha Eke and her husband, Jaruma Empire has decided to give the mother of four a lovely mansion to stay in.

Jaruma took to her Instagram page to stress that when women newly divorce from their men, a place to stay seemed to be their problem.

Jaruma gives Cha Cha Eke and her kids a mansion to stay. Credit: @jaruma_empire

On the premise of that, she shared a video of a lovely mansion she is giving to Cha Cha Eke to stay temporarily with her children as a form of support for her.

In the caption of the post, Jaruma stated that she wished she could get the same treatment when she is in need.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Jaruma's gesture

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Jaruma's post and reacted differently to her gesture towards Cha Cha Eke.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Elemi_sho:

"I would suggest u allow people to face their stress on their own bcoz at d end of the day ur good will now turn bad to u.just allow her b.pray for her...much love."

Adablak:

"You have a kind heart but just once you tested people for help they fail. Meaning take care of yourself first."

Simplypreshy:

"Jaruma is kind hearted actually....Manny people take advantage of this kindness and repay her with evil..God will defiance bless you back."

Zaff.yarmani1:

"The only hausa lady they have been bashing back to back yet her heart is pure! Love."

Chacha Eke’s estranged husband Austin Faani breaks silence

After his actress wife, Chacha Eke announced that they have gone their separate ways due to allegations of domestic violence, the husband, Austin Faani, decided to speak up.

Austin took to his Instagram page to address the situation but didn't divulge much information about their split as he maintained his stand.

The father of four, in the post, made it known that he is not a violent person and he has never raised his hands on a woman.

