Nigerian music stars Davido, and Tiwa Savage are in a mourning state as they remember the late Obama DMW, who was part of the DMW boss crew.

Davido, in a series of posts via his Instastory, shared photos of Obama DMW while referring to him as his best friend.

Davido calls Obama DMW his best friend. Credit: @davido @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer said it was a sad day for him, but he had to be strong for Maleek. He also shared a video of him alongside Obama DMW and other crew members doing the focus dance.

Tiwa Savage, on her part, also shared a photo of Obama DMW while adding that she was weak and didn’t know what to say.

Recall that Habeeb Ademola Uthman, better known as Obama DMW, passed in June 2021. His death was so painful to Davido that the singer took some weeks off social media before he made a return.

Others pay tribute to Obama DMW

ayowizardboy:

"He is in a better place ❤️."

spark_lero:

"E don already reach one year Xiiii"

babatundeshosanya:

"May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace. Forever Obama 44"

talktoyossy:

"May his soul continue to rest."

The moment Obama DMW's son Abdul visits Davido at home

A video has gone viral on social media, leaving many people emotional as it reminded them of the late Habeeb Uthman, better known as Obama DMW, who was one of Davido's most trusted allies.

The video showed the moment Obama DMW's son Abdul visited Nigerian singer and DMW boss Davido at his house.

Davido, surprised by the visit, embraced Abdul as they took some photos.

Abul shares an uncanny resemblance with his late dad, who was a close aide to Davido until his death.

