Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe has received applause from her fans, who hail her for the extravagant birthday celebration she organized for her daughter

Mimi shared videos of a limousine and two hefty security men she hired for her daughter’s 5th birthday

The videos have sparked reactions on social media, with many fans hailing her while some said it was too much for a birthday

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe proved she is one mother willing to go to any length to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

This comes as the actress took to social media to reveal how she celebrated her daughter Jasmine at 5.

Mimi Orjiekwe hires a Limousine and hefty security men for daughter's 5th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Jasmine turned five years old on April 3rd, but her mother continued the celebration over the weekend as she threw a birthday bash and also treated her to a spa day in a limousine ride.

Mimi shared videos of the limousine and two security she hired to celebrate her daughter.

She wrote on her IG page:

“Thank you for the birthday wishes.. Jazzy’s Birthday always feel like mine. The posts, tags, comments, calls, insta stories, gifts, cakes, Alerts, etc. GOD BLESS. I saw a lot of comments asking for Party venue… We had a big plan for Jazzy’s Big 5 with my darlyn @magxys_kids_events_ !! Buh I guess we didn’t plan appropriately…busy schedules and lots of projects…. So we decided to move it to next year.. Yesterday we shared an intimate birthday with Jazzy’s few friends, today a mini class celebration, and this weekend they are all going on a Big Girls Ride… Am also looking forward to that….”.. God bless everyone we love you!! the love you all show my daughter may you also experience the same. Thank you”.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

ucheelendu:

"Disturbing Lagos in a Limo… can your baby everrrrrr."

barbie_pink_21:

"Jasmine is not on anybody's level jareGo Jassy."

maryuranta:

"Super mom….❤️."

Bimbo Oshin celebrates son's birthday

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday, April 6, when she took to her IG page to share some photos of her first child and son Segun as he added clocked a new age.

In a birthday message to her son, the actress said watching him grow has been the most amazing part of her life.

She wrote:

"As you journey further in life, May the protection of God almighty abide with you always. May God equip you with wisdom , knowledge and understanding. You are my treasure forever . May God Almighty elevate you in all you do and above all you will fulfill destiny with standing ovation of praise and grace. Keep making us proud son. Thank you for being such a great son I love you!"

