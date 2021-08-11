Congratulations poured in for Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye as she celebrated her birthday in style

Nwokoye shared a picture of her in a royal-themed dress to mark her birthday anniversary, and she looks adorable in it.

Fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section of the picture to wish her a happy birthday and let her know they admire her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye is the celebrant of Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and her fans are not keeping calm about it.

As she shared a picture of her in a royal-themed dress, the fans thronged her comment section to wish her a happy birthday as they expressed their admiration for her.

Actress Queen Nwokoye celebrates birthday in a royalty-themed dress. Photo Credit: @queennwokoye

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

“On this day many years ago,a Queen was born. Happy birthday to me. My God and my father, I will forever praise and worship you,” her caption to the picture read.

Fans celebrate Queen Nwokoye

Soon after sharing the picture, congratulations started pouring in for the film star, who’s best known for starring as the lead actor in Chetanna, a 2014 blockbuster that subsequently earned her a nomination at the 11h edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Read some of the comments from her fans below:

Soniaogiri:

“Indeed this picture represents your name. A QUEEN. Happy Birthday Queen .”

Ucheelendu:

“Wow!!! A Queen indeed.. Such a glorious beauty to behold❤️.”

Officialstelladimokokorkus:

“Happy birthday dearest @queennwokoye You look breathtaking .”

Anwuli_oputa:

“Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️.”

Ufuomamcdermott:

“Happy birthday dearest Queen. May God’s light always brighten your path. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ruthtytruthty:

“Happy birthday sweetie many more beautiful years ahead.”

Helpsiber:

“Happy blessed birthday to you ma, live long and prosper in good health Amen ❤️.”

_immarina:

“Joyeux anniversaire to my favourite actress ❤️.”

Official_checheluv:

“A queen you are and more❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Mamickeyherman:

“Happy birthday queen ❤️ more blessings .”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Queen Nwokoye reacts after being mocked

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star put a troll on blast following her views concerning ex-BBNaija housemates, Ozo and Nengi.

The troll had accused her of clout-chasing with her views on the reality TV stars.

Nwokoye advised the troll to research well before coming for her in such a manner in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit