Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie is paying no mind to haters and naysayers who didn’t have nice things to say about her fingers

A few weeks after she was trolled for advertising an expensive diamond ring on her finger, the actress shared a new post rocking the jewellery

This time around, Mercy flaunted her fingers stylishly in the video as many took to her comment section with different reactions

Nollywood movie star Mercy Johnson Okojie is not letting her haters and critics have the last word.

Recall some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the movie star took to her Instagram page with a video post promoting a diamond ring.

Mercy Johnson rocks diamond ring again. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

However, critics had come after Mercy and faulted her for not employing a professional hand model to advertise the expensive piece of jewellery.

Well, Mercy is paying no mind to the unpleasant comments she got as the film star posted a fresh video flaunting a lovely diamond ring.

As if to pass a subtle message to naysayers, Mercy made sure to repeatedly flaunt her fingers in the video post.

Watch below:

Social media users react

This time around, fans and followers who reacted in the comment section gushed over the Nollywood movie star.

Read some comments sighted below:

faithjohnsonisibor said:

"It is the ring for me ... the hand sha, shine bright like a diamond."

lizzy_johnson_officials said:

"@mercyjohnsonokojie it looks beautiful on your finger. Keep rocking my dearest actress. Much love from here."

frhairandbeauty said:

"U are the best mami ❤️."

cloudblexx said:

"Gorgeous is an understatement ."

promisemichael880 said:

"My mama mercy omo u get mouth."

