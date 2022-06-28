Singer Tems has dedicated a special shout-out post to fellow female colleagues in the Nigerian music industry

Tems mentioned Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Teni among others as she appreciated their support

The singer equally made it clear that she wishes everyone well, adding that if any messages from them have been missed, it was never intentional

Following her BET win for Best International Act, Nigerian singer Tems has taken to social media in appreciation of those who crawled so that she could walk.

The Try Me hitmaker gave a special shout-out to female colleagues like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Asa, Omawumi among others who have been in the game long before her emergence.

Tems appreciates fellow female stars. Photo: @temssource/@tiwasvage/@yemialade/@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The singer tweeted:

"I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it."

Not forgetting her class of colleagues, Tems pointed out how she’s well pleased by the achievements of Ayra Starr, Teni Entertainer, Fave, Amaarae and Gyakie.

She continued:

"When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that Love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done."

On a final note, the singer noted that if any messages from her colleagues have been missed, it was never intentional.

See her tweets below:

Social media users react

@OJthePlug said:

"In an era when artistes profit off negative competition, it’s great to see you appreciating other artistes. There’ll always be enough room in the sky for as many stars as possible."

@Bubble_minakie said:

"Awwwww now this is so beautiful❤️❤️"

@obajemujnr_ said:

"It is one thing to appreciate sisters but would sisters appreciate you back? The sky is big enough for all stars. Congratulations once again tems ."

@lingerNrapid said:

"Since Dem nor congratulate you, na u con dey appreciate Dem, e go be."

@kolapoooo said:

"No single one of them congratulated except ayra starr.. whether they like it or not, you’re bigger than all of them."

@OyinDaGreat said:

"It how Tems is Queening with respect to those before her OVERTAKING is allowed! Tems we ate solidly behind you! sail baby! SAIL."

Fireboy gets standing ovation after BET performance

Fireboy DML fully represented the country at this year's BET Awards as he left the audience dancing on their feets.

Fireboy DML performed his 2021 hit song Peru, alongside some energetic vibe many didn't expect from him.

The full video from his performance left many Nigerians gushing as they hailed YBNL label boss Olamide for grooming Fireboy.

