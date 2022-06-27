Nigerian music star Fireboy DML fully represented the country at this year’s BET Awards as he left the audience dancing on the feets

Fireboy DML performed his 2021 hit song Peru, alongside some energetic vibe many didn’t expect from him

The full video from his performance has left many Nigerian gushing as many hailed YBNL label boss Olamide for grooming Fireboy

Nigerian singer and the brain behind the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label Olamide has been trending on social media over Fireboy DML’s stunning performance at this year’s BET Awards.

The 2022 edition of the BET Awards finally went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and saw music stars and other celebrities from the entertainment industry across the world storming the event.

Fireboy DML thrills the audience with Peru. Credit: @fireboydml @ogteamie

Source: Instagram

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML was among the headliners of the show, where he performed his 2021 hit single Peru to amuse the audience.

The full video from the event showed the audience rising to their feet as they applauded the Nigerian singer.

Fans hail Fireboy’s performance at the BET Awards

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yinks:

"Olamide groomed a beast."

medal of Africa:

"Afro beat to the world I wish naija gov’t the excel like our music industry ."

makewecruise:

"He got them dance on their feet, I’m super proud of Fireboy Dml."

adeyemiezekiel:

"@Olamide boss I see what you are doing to our indigenous Yoruba language. Who will ever thought that they will use Yoruba language sing song for an international show? When I say no come close to @Olamide being the latest boss you can all see it now. Respect to the man dem."

Moment Fireboy performed Peru at the BET Awards

The much-anticipated 2022 edition of the BET Awards finally went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Music stars and stakeholders in the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate black artistry and recognise artists who go the extra mile to create their art.

One of the highlights for Nigerians who followed the award ceremony was the moment YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML, was called on stage to perform.

