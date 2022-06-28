Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now partnered with an international music record label, LVRN

The good news was shared by Billboard and confirmed by the music star on his social media page

LVRN manages some top music artistes on the international scene and Davido has revealed that he is excited about what the future holds

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has made a big move to stamp his place on the international music scene. He recently partnered with Atlanta-based record label, LVRN.

The DMW boss signed a managerial and partnership deal with LVRN (Love Renaissance) which is also a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group.

The LVRN partnership will have the label take over Davido’s management and also work with his existing team including the singer’s manager, Asa Asika and his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua.

Davido partners with international record label LVRN. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido took to his Twitter page to confirm the news as he reposted the announcement made by Billboard.

LVRN also manages some top international artistes such as 6lack, Summer Walker, Cruel Santino, to mention a few.

The Atlanta-based company was founded by Tunde Balogun, Carlon Ramong, Justice Baiden, Junia Abaidoo and Sean Famoso McNichol.

Davido excited for the future

Speaking about the partnership with the foreign company, Davido explained that their track record speaks for itself and that he is excited by what the future holds with them.

In his words:

“Partnering with the team at LVRN was a no-brainer. They are some of the music industry’s most brilliant executives and the work they have done in the past speaks for itself. Their understanding of the global music landscape and their roots back home, makes this the perfect partnership. I am looking forward to working with them and excited by what the future holds.”

Internet users react to Davido’s new management partnership

Shortly after the news of Davido’s LVRN partnership was shared online, fans reacted to it. A number of them felt it was a move made with the Grammy in mind. Read some of their comments below:

Nice one.

