Nigerian singer Davido is in the United States on his We Rise By Lifting Others tour and he is getting all the support he needs

In a video sighted online, Davido wa seen with Barcelona footballer Memphis Depay and the two stars hailed each other

Memphis in the short clip affirmed that Davido is family to him and assured fans that the singer will kill his performance on stage

Popular Barcelona footballer Memphis Depay was on ground to give Nigerian singer Davido the much-needed support during a recent performance on his WRBLO tour in the US.

In a video sighted online, the two stars were seen backstage as they hyped each other up. While Depay called Davido his family, the singer brought him all the way to Nigeria with reference to their green shirts.

Memphis Depay supports Davido on WRBLO tour Photo credit: @memphisdepay/@davido

Source: Instagram

The footballer also gave a shout-out to Nigerians and Ghanaians before expressing confidence that Davido will kill the show. The singer has been making his oyinbo fans go gaga with his performance on his tour.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

lucoxin:

"I am in tears my two favourite people ❤️"

officialwetboi:

"Omo the green green matching no enter "

john057057:

"Davido, the biggest Artist in Africa."

naza_autos_:

"It's obvious that you are nothing when u don't have money..."

scion_perry:

"Instead make this one Dey Camp Non Dey train against next season…. If them born you well make una no win Laliga."

kamsdaniel22:

"Davido is a child of grace❤️"

_aare_:

"Oriade baba imade my own 001"

