The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s wife, Prophetess Naomi, recently made headlines on social media

The Ooni’s wife was seen dancing to popular singer, Kizz Daniel’s trending ‘Buga’ song in a viral video

Internet users were wowed by the display from the olori seeing as she is also a prophetess and they reacted online

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola, recently caused a buzz after a video of her went viral.

The Ooni’s wife, Olori Naomi, who is known also for her meek nature, surprised a number of social media users with a video of her dancing.

The video which appeared to have been captured by her personal stylist, Luminee, was posted on the internet.

Ooni of Ife's wife Olori Naomi gets fans talking with video of her dancing Buga. Photos: @ceolumineeofficial

In the video clip, the Ooni’s wife who is also a prophetess was seen dancing to top singer, Kizz Daniel’s trending song, Buga.

Also in the video, the Olori looked very happy as she continued to move to the music and even sing along to the lyrics of the song.

One part of the video in particular that left fans surprised was when the prophetess sang along to the part of the song that says:

‘kilo kan mi kan pesin matter, pesin wey don mad’.

Not only did she sing along, Olori Naomi also put one finger to the side of her head to demonstrate the ‘madness’ gesture.

See the viral video below:

Internet users react to video of Ooni of Ife’s wife dancing to Kizz Daniels’ Buga

Not long after the clip was posted online, it started to trend and fans shared their funny reactions. Read some of their comments below:

Lady_jhulor:

“She has finally put to work the advice from Bob( good girl no dey pay) and she's about to take oveeerrr.”

Belindaoma:

“It is the demonstration of “person wey don mad” for me. I could’ve sworn she’ll keep mute there. ”

Jummy_montana:

“Na only one life dey, make she enjoy, who holiness help☺️.”

Bethy_surprises:

“I shouted Jesus !!! What a life !!!.”

Blooms_boldlines:

“Prophetess don Dey go astray oh luminescent see wetin your clothes don turn person into.”

Garry_tee:

“Prophetess marinated in Cardi B sauce .”

Lobasparks_:

“Prophetess shall not live by Tope Alabi’s songs alone .”

Interesting.

Video of Ooni of Ife's dramatic arrival at airport trends

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, sparked discussion on social media after a video of him arriving at the airport went viral.

In a video posted by @Remedyblog and sighted by Legit.ng, the Yoruba monarch was seen surrounded by his men as he arrived at the Lagos airport.

The grown men who surrounded the monarch were all dressed in white and they all prostrated fully on the ground to greet him.

One of the king’s men wore an animal skin vest over his white outfit as he chanted a series of praises for the Ooni.

Source: Legit.ng