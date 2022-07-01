One of Nigeria's top singers, Burna Boy, had an oyinbo man shedding tears during his performance

The Grammy-winning singer was one of the artistes who recently performed at the Wembley Stadium

In a video making the rounds online, the young oyinbo man was seen crying uncontrollably as he sang along with Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to make headlines on the international stage with his music.

A video recently went viral on social media of an oyinbo young man who could not contain himself as the Nigerian star performed in the UK.

Burna Boy was performing his hit track, Gbona, at the Wembley Stadium when this young man was captured on video singing along in a touching manner.

Oyinbo man cries hard during Burna Boy's performance at Wembley Stadium. Photos: @notjustok

The oyinbo man sang passionately to Burna’s song and even shed what appeared to be happy tears during the performance.

The young man who seems to be a die-hard fan of the Nigerian star also wore a necklace with Burna Boy’s name on it and held on to it as he sang and cried in the viral video.

See the trending clip below:

Nigerians react to viral video of oyinbo man shedding tears during Burna Boy’s performance

A number of internet users shared their reactions to the viral video. Read some of their comments below:

A28byaisha:

“Awww it’s ok to be emotional.”

Official_jtwist:

“I been think say I be burna boy fan. Omo this one pass me ooh.”

Meezak_official:

“We don’t value what we have.”

Oluwaseun1986:

“Burna boy eventually noticed him! ❤️❤️.”

Troycastrol:

“No be juju be this .”

Ag_lantern:

“The gbedu really enter body ❤️”

Shabeto_w:

“When Gbedu dey enter body.”

Nice one.

Oyinbo man sings Fireboy's song word for word at Wembley Stadium

Nigerian music is no doubt taking centre stage on the international scene and one oyinbo man, Il Biro, cannot seem to contain his love for it.

Just recently, talented Nigerian singer, Fireboy, performed on stage at the Wembley Stadium alongside British singer, Ed Sheeran.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man was seen happily belting out the lyrics as he sang along with Fireboy.

