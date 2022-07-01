Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently shared one of the funny questions she gets from some fans

The music star noted that she finds it amusing when she is at the club and people ask of her daughter, Deja

According to Simi, her reaction to their question is that her child is in the toilet and will be back soon

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, has now opened up on some of the funny questions she gets from fans on occasion.

In a post shared on the music star’s official Snapchat page, the mother of one noted that she finds it amusing when people ask about her daughter when she is hanging out.

The Duduke crooner explained that some people can see her at a bar or at a club and ask where her daughter Deja is.

Singer Simi's savage reply to fans who ask about her daughter when she is at the club. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi has been known to be the queen of giving savage replies and her response in this instance did not fail to meet expectations.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The music star noted that when people say “Where is Deja?” to her at the club, her reaction is usually:

“She went to pee, she’s coming.”

See a screenshot of the post below:

Simi shared the reply she gives fans with funny questions about her daughter. Photo: @symplysimi

Source: UGC

Internet users react to Simi’s savage response

Simi’s reply had a number of fans rolling with laughter as they reacted to her post. Read some of their comments below:

Tavinbeads:

“Petty like me.”

Rosythrone:

“This girl really fit us, she always have the right answer.”

Temikorede_:

“Simi and replies are #savage .”

Datblackbeautychick1:

“Perfect answer, cause I don’t know how they expect to see children in the club or bar.”

Wendy_adamma:

“Simi is so petty and has the right answer to silly questions.”

Favoured_ngo:

“Them want make you dey carry am go everywhere…….…..person wey born no dey rest?”

Interesting.

"I love you mummy": Deja tells Simi in adorable video

Simi dedicated a beautiful post to her daughter, Adejare, on the occasion of her second birthday.

Simi posted an adorable video mashup that captured fun memories and moments she has shared with her bundle of joy.

Deja was heard telling her mother she loves her in the cute video.

Source: Legit.ng