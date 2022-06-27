Mercy Aigbe Takes Ailing Friend Kemi Afolabi and Her Daughter on Fancy Dinner Date, Lodges Them in Fine Hotel
- Nollywood’s Kemi Afolabi has taken to social media in appreciation of her friend and colleague, Mercy Aigbe
- The actress who has been battling with her health for some months enjoyed a fancy dinner date alongside her daughter which was all sponsored by Aigbe
- A thankful Afolabi shared videos on her page as social media users joined her in appreciating her kindhearted friend
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently went the extra mile to put a smile on the face of her ailing friend and colleague, Kemi Afolabi.
Afolabi who was been battling lupus for some months took to Instagram with videos showing how she and her daughter were spoiled by Aigbe.
Apparently, the actress had Afolabi and Darasimi lodged in a fancy hotel. Watch a video showing how they goofed around below:
Mercy Aigbe enjoys dinner with Kemi Afolabi
A different video captured the moment Aigbe joined her friend and her daughter for a lovely dinner treat.
Sharing the video, a thankful Afolabi wrote:
"Oremii @realmercyaigbe your epistle no be today but just want to use this medium to appreciate you for standing tru thick & thin with me tru this journey, love you Incoming Alahaja Minnah."
See her post below
Social media users react
ajoke_emipire08 said:
"Seeing you happy give me joy."
wumiogunmola said:
"Hmm…I’m happy because you’re happy Wallai!!Sending you love and joy unspeakable ."
aramidesade said:
"Thanks so much Mrs kazzim Allah will reward you and bless you."
dearestyetty said:
"God will keep you for us sis. You shall not die young in Jesus name."
motunrayoelebekolawole said:
"So many times, we question God about some unexpected situations but wat can one do, rather to keep on trust in him. By God's Grace, it will pass& you shall come out triumphant."
Kemi Afolabi debunks rumours of visiting church for healing
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Kemi Afolabi affirmed that she is a devout Muslim and the photo of a woman receiving healing from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome isn't her.
The mum of one pointed out that there is nothing wrong with seeking healing from a pastor because everyone serves the same God.
The actress also called out a young man who left an insensitive comment on her page simply because he believed the rumour.
Source: Legit.ng