The BET Awards went down over the weekend and it was indeed a remarkable night that saw the celebration of Black creators

Nigerians were fairly represented at the international award show as YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML, performed at the star-studded award show

Music stars Wizkid and Tems were also among the big winners of the night as they bagged the best collaboration award for Essence remix

The much-anticipated 2022 edition of the BET Awards finally went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Music stars and stakeholders in the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate black artistry and recognise artists who go the extra mile to create their art.

Fireboy performs at BET Awards, Tems and Wizkid win. Photo: @fireboydmlnews/@temssource

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights for Nigerians who followed the award ceremony was the moment YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML, was called on stage to perform.

The music star delivered an electrifying performance of his 2021 single, Peru, and got members of the audience on their feet dancing and vibing to the track.

Watch a video of Fireboy’s performance below:

Wizkid, Tems win big

It was also a double win for Nigerians as some afrobeats superstars who were nominated bagged the awards for their category.

Wizkid, Tems and Justine Bieber snagged the award for Best Collaboration of the year at the award ceremony.

Watch Tems acceptance below:

Interestingly, Tems equally bagged a second award as BET’s Best International Act of 2022.

Congratulatory messages pour in

officialyungwillis said:

"Nigeria is really on the Map this really big for us."

onismate said:

"It's a graceful night for Nigeria. Fireboy performed on stage, wizkid and Tems took home awards.. Nigerian music industry is growing more."

pearl_d8sy said:

"Congratulations to them."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"We the online family members are proud of them, make we cook chicken head for both of them."

I.tobiloba said:

"This is a victory for Nigeria and Africa in general. Don't start dragging other celebrities into your ridiculous comparisons; in other words, don't be an annoying fan."

god_is_not_dead2054 said:

"Allamdulillahi tems baby don collect award come home."

