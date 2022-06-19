Comic star Funnybone and his longtime lover, Angel, have tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony

The ceremony which went down in Anambra state had friends, family members and industry colleagues showing up to celebrate with the couple

Legit.ng has compiled photos and videos that highlighted some of the fun moments at the star-studded ceremony

Popular comedian Funnybone is officially off the single’s market as he finally tied the knot with his lover, Angel, on Saturday, June 18.

The couple exchanged got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra state, with friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry showing up for them.

Photos, videos from comedian Funnybone's traditional wedding. Photo: @funnyboneofficial/@stannze/@akahnnani

Source: Instagram

Funnybone kicked off the celebration by taking to his official Instagram page with beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a different traditional shoot, the husband-to-be described his woman as his “world”

See photos below:

Funnybone and his bride-to-be Angel were seen looking adorable in lovely videos that made the rounds on social media just before the wedding commenced.

Both lovers donned green outfits that made them appear like royalty.

See videos below:

Celebs turn up

Another video from the ceremony captured the moment Nollywood stars Akah Nnani, Stan Nze among others all jubilated at the venue of the wedding party.

The groom was also seen busting dance moves as he was serenaded with sweet music.

More videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

a_yinna said:

"Congrats Onyeoma, you wash eye go market!"

ajebodcomedian said:

"Congratulations Bro. God bless your home."

kennethokolie said:

"Congratulations brother!!! The lord has done again!"

uchennaji said:

"Congratulations Nwanne , sorry I am not in town to celebrate your special day with y’all. May God bless your new home."

anita_okoye said:

"Congratulations Bro! May God bless this union!"

joselyn_dumas said:

"Congratulations ❤️ your home will forever be blessed!!"

Yul Edochie clamps down on trolls over second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie said he owes no one any explanation except his first wife, May Edochie, over his decision to marry a second wife.

The actor said he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants as it is his personal life and is no one’s business.

Yul stressed that there are other critical general issues as well as personal issues those dragging him over his decision should focus on.

Source: Legit.ng