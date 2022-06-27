Nigerian singers Rema and Wizkid were among the headliners at this year’s Oh My! Music festival in the Netherlands

Mavin act Rema and Wizkid shared the stage as they gave some thrilling and energetic performances

The video from the event has left many fans of the two Nigerian singers gushing, with some saying music is the only industry working in Nigeria

Nigerian music continues to gain ground internationally, and more and more singers continue to support each other.

The Oh My! music festival went on over the weekend in Feyenoord Stadium in the Netherlands, with Nigerian singers Rema and Wizkid among those that lit up the concert.

Wizkid & Rema embrace each other on stage. Credit: @wizkidnews @wizkidayo

A video from the event showed the moment Wizkid joined Rema on stage as they embraced each other and went on to perform the Star Boy’s hit song Soco.

The two Nigerian singers gave some energetic vibes that saw the stage cameraman showing off some dance moves as he performed his job.

See the video below:

Fans gush as Wizkid and Rema perform at music fest in the Netherlands

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the video as they commended Wizkid and Rema.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

e_smiler_:

"Nigerian artist supporting each other is a very strong message to the world ❤️."

alixangocutest:

"Make the camera man sha no trowey camera."

ozzee22:

"The camera man couldn’t hold it too..I mean the white guy."

mon3ytrail:

"The camera man self begin soco join work ."

dahunsijoel:

"Camera sef no fit hold body! My favs."

abujabitcoin_lord01:

"Our musicians are the only people making us proud ❤️."

