Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has warmed the hearts of her fans on social media after sharing a video of her daughters

The doting mum had the ‘money conversation’ with the little ones and she was curious to know if they have any idea about how she earns a living

Njoku’s girls took different guesses and her followers were spotted in the comment section with different reactions to her post

Nollywood film star Mary Njoku recently sat her daughters down for a conversation about money and the little ones were up to the task.

The actress threw a question at the young ladies as she tried to find out if they knew anything about her source of income.

Actress Mary Njoku shares a cute video of her daughters. Photo: @marynjoku

Source: Instagram

“How does mummy make money?” Njoku captioned a video shared on a dedicated family Instagram page.

The girls took turns making random guesses even though they both were in agreement that their mum worked to make a living.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

One of the girls mentioned business while another was specific enough to point out that she joins their dad, Jason Njoku, to run ROK TV.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Social media users react

all_u_need_stores said:

"Mummgy goes for meetings God bless them."

vinnyfavrite said:

"Mummy ROKs so funny. I love Dem, so sweet to watch."

justiceovat said:

"Business is daddy's business? Oh abasi mbok. Lemme try and imagine what my kids will say."

emmahsiamayuwa said:

"So adorable ❤️❤️❤️ Mummy you do grown ups work lol."

rozecollette_ said:

"I love your conversation with them❤️. But they forgot that mum is a Mega Super Star in Nollywood Industry. The only thing we fans do is to support mum by going to Cinema and watching amazing movies in ROK STUDIOS."

Actress Mary Njoku shares how lawyer disrespected her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and CEO of Iroko TV, Mary Remmy Njoku narrated an encounter she had with a lawyer recently.

The actress wrote a letter to her fellow women after she was disrespected by the legal practitioner when a family member needed a guarantor.

Mary then declared that the Nollywood industry is controlled by women who sign all the big cheques, and Nigerians reacted.

Source: Legit.ng