Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently caused a buzz with her response to a social media troll

The Bloody Samaritan crooner posted a new sultry photo of herself online and a fan likened her to a call girl

Ayra Starr wasted no time in replying to the hater and noted that she was just like his mother and they are twins

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently proved to be sharp-witted after her sassy reply to an online troll caused a buzz on social media.

It all started when the music star, who is known to showcase her style online, shared a sultry photo of herself on her Twitter page.

Ayra Starr slams troll who likened her to an 'asha*wo'. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the photo, the 20-year-old rocked a white long-sleeved crop top and a mustard colored skirt showing a bit of her pant and crotch area which was adorned with a piece of accessory.

She also rocked matching knee-high boots in the trending photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Troll condemns Ayra Starr’s photo

Not long after the music star shared the photo online, a Twitter user reacted to it and described it in an unpalatable way.

According to the troll, Ayra is best in doing like an ‘asha*wo’, a Nigerian term for a call girl.

Ayra Starr reacts

The music star however did not seem to bat an eyelid as she quickly put the hater in his place with her reply.

Ayra did not deny posing like an ‘asha*wo, she however noted that she was also posing like the troll’s mother and they are twins.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react to Ayra Starr’s exchange with the troll

A number of people found the singer’s reply amusing. Read some of their comments below:

Oyinda__xo:

“It’s the twins for me .”

l.tobiloba:

“I love her reply…… Mama dey house minding her biz until stray bullet hit her. May our children have sense and not embarrass us publicly.”

Ifechikara_:

“the twins got me .”

Arikoko1:

“ I like her reply…people can’t mind their business.”

Wendy_adamma:

“This the only thing men think of when they want to insult you forgetting they have mum’s and sisters.”

Sharon_chigozirim:

“What sweet clap back .”

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

“How hard is it to respect people?”

Zzabeth.xx:

“The person is only pained that ayra starr has a nicer body than her.”

Interesting.

Ayra Starr finally clocks 20, parties hard with Rema, other friends

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, celebrated a new age as she turned 20 on June 14, 2022, and the occasion was marked with a lot of pomp and fanfare.

The Bloody Samaritan crooner took to her official social media page to share a series of photos and videos from her birthday.

Ayra was seen partying hard with her friends and they all appeared to be having so much fun. Fellow Mavin singer, Rema, was also in attendance.

In one post, the 20-year-old singer was seen holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers that she appeared to have been gifted.

Source: Legit.ng