Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has finally left her much talked about age of 19 behind as she clocked a new age.

The Bloody Samaritan crooner turned 20 on June 14, 2022, and the occasion was marked with a lot of pomp and fanfare.

The Mavin star took to her official social media page to share a series of photos and videos from her birthday.

Singer Ayra Starr marks 20th birthday. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra was seen partying hard with her friends and they all appeared to be having so much fun. Fellow Mavin singer, Rema, was also in attendance.

In one post, the 20-year-old was seen holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers that she appeared to have been gifted.

In another snap, the celebrant was surrounded by friends as they sang a birthday song to her while she gushed over her lovely cake.

See screenshots below:

Singer Ayra Starr parties with Rema and other friends on her 20th birthday. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

See videos of Ayra on her big day below:

Nigerians celebrate Ayra Starr’s 20’th birthday on social media

Read some of their well-wishes below:

Happy birthday to Ayra Starr.

Source: Legit.ng