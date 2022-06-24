Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s engagement to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, recently caused a buzz on social media

Nigerians on the internet have now dug up an old video of the pastor calling Chinwo his sister and it has stirred reactions

In the viral throwback clip, the preacher described the gospel singer as many things including a sister who has been there for him

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s engagement to her boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, has remained a trending topic on social media.

On June 23, 2022, the couple announced their engagement to fans on their social media pages and it caused a buzz.

In a new development, Nigerians have now dug up an old video of the gospel singer’s fiancee, Blessed, calling her his sister.

Old video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancee calling her his sister resurfaces on social media. Photos: @mercychinwo

In the viral clip, the preacher was on stage as he heaped praises on Chinwo who stood somewhere in the audience and had a big smile on her face.

The pastor could be heard saying:

“I love Mercy Chinwo so much, she has been like a sister to me. Amazing lady, very powerful, very anointed, so beautiful.”

Nigerians react to old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiancee calling her his sister

The viral clip caused a lot of amusement on social media as fans joked about how ‘brother and sister’ had now become ‘lovers’. Read some of their comments below:

Samklef:

“Adam and Eve she be dem be brothers and sisters b4? ”

Aa_beautyglow:

“Na davido talk am first o .”

Ayomi_damola1:

“His facial expression says it all, he has been in love with mercy way back.... We are happy for you .”

Sheis.lola:

“She called me brother,I called her sister tooo.”

Ladyque_1:

“She’s like a sister don turn Wife.”

Adaeze_ezeoma:

“Naija I hail oh, I wish you guys can actually put this digging energy to dig out how to make this country better, instead of digging out someone’s joy and happiness .”

Miracle_ofaraka:

“Who will be like a brother to me ooo..( Churchill is like a brother to me don marry , mercy is like a sister to me don marry)”

Iamitohan_p:

“Ah ah! Sheybi na friendship dem dey take use start relationship na you people should be calming down , and remember they say that your wife should also be your sister , your mother , your friend and your pastor .”

