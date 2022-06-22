BBNaija season 3 star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe got a lot of people talking on social media when she shared her wish for next year

The reality star seemed to be fed up with her single lifestyle and declared her intention to get married or be pregnant

Khloe also insisted that she is fed up with going outside, and some Nigerians let her know the street is not friendly

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe sparked hilarious reactions on social media when she revealed her ultimate goal for next year.

Khloe took to her Snapchat story to announce that she is fed up with the single lifestyle and that she is willing to settle down.

Khloe shares her readiness to get married or pregnant. Credit: @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

According to the reality star, outside life is no longer fun for her and she wants to be indoors for a long time.

"This time next year, I will be married or pregnat. I'm done with outside, I wanna be indoor for a long time."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Khloe's post

Social media users especially males have reacted differently to Khloe's post, some of them told her to remain outside while others prayed for pregnancy to locate her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mc_flash_comedian:

"My sister you for still stay outside Small he Get why."

Charmings_fitness:

"You will be pregnant kindly be specific joor. upcoming baby mama."

Tobsmac:

"Outside wants inside, Inside wants outside - life is a roller coaster #NeverEnding Las Las everyone should get their desired wish."

Sharonofficial126:

"The street is not friendly carry me Dey go my husband house."

Mriykeoflondon:

"Her spirit is willing BUT her flesh is weak. This pregnancy wey dey hungry Khloe since 2 years till date, God please may it locate her."

Source: Legit.ng