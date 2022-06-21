BBNaija season 3 stars, Alex and Khloe got social media buzzing when a clip of their interesting conversation made it to the internet

During the talk show, Alex asked her reality star colleague about a historical event she would love to change about Nigeria

Khloe gave an unexpected reply as she mentioned the AMVCA, and this has got people talking, with some insinuating she's not intelligent

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala stars, Khloe and Alex got the attention of netizens after a video they made together emerged online.

In the trending video, the two stars engaged each other in a lively conversation and Alex asked Khloe about one event she would like to change in Nigeria's history. Without wasting time, she gave a straight answer that it is the AMVCA.

Fans drag Khloe over her conversation with Alex. Credit: @kokobykhloe @alex_unusual

Khloe further explained why she needed changes in the AMVCA as Alex tried to correct her, telling her what the question meant.

Watch the interesting conversations below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Khloe and Alex's interview, some of them feel the BBNaija show organisers should do more in their auditioning. They want organisers to pick intelligent people and not just go for physical qualities.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Its_emyce:

"Big Brother people should really do intellectual auditioning. No dey use fine face alone to admit people."

Vanessa.quao:

"AMVCA should strictly be for actors and actresses not these ones!"

Nubiancaje:

"If you don't want to act, speak or dress like white people, why do you want to model the AMVCAs after Met gala? What's Khloe rambling about? I'm confused. It's innovative, dear, not innovative."

Brendanukagod__:

"See how Alexandra is looking at her."

Uchewalawala:

"This is so embarrassing wow."

Mz_kwinet:

"Why Khloe Dey talk scattered, she doesn’t sound intelligent at all."

