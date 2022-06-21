Nigerian upcoming singer Portable who has been told to turn himself in to the police is in a celebration mood

This comes as the singer had his child naming ceremony and tied the knot with his wife named, Zainab Badmus

The video from the event stirred reactions from many of his fans, with some pointing out the facial expression on the face of the singer’s wife

Even though the Nigerian police have directed Nigerian controversial singer Portable to turn himself in over his clash with DJ Chicken, this didn’t stop him from celebrating.

This comes as videos from Portable’s child naming ceremony and his wedding to his wife Zainab Badmus have emerged on social media.

A clip from one of the videos showed Portable spraying money on his wife as they tied the knot, according to Islam.

Another video showed Portable carrying his first child, with his wife beside him, during their second child’s naming ceremony.

Fans congratulate Portable as he ties the knot with his wife

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate the singer, while others pointed out his wife’s facial expression.

Portable shows off his pregnant wife

Nigerian controversial singer Portable knows how to make headlines by making his private lifestyle public.

In the latest video shared by the Zazu singer, he was seen bonding with his wife and was heard hailing her in the Yoruba language.

The controversial singer held two iPhone 13 Pro as he said the expensive phones belong to him and his wife.

