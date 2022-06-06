Nigerian upcoming singer shared a beautiful moment of him and his wife as he showed off their expensive phones

Portable in the video could be heard hailing his wife as he showed two iPhone 13 Pro belonging to them

The video has stirred reactions from the controversial singer’s fans and followers, with some pointing out that his wife was pregnant again

Nigerian controversial singer Portable knows how to make headlines by making his private lifestyle public.

In the latest video shared by the Zazu singer, he was seen bonding with his wife Ewatomi and was heard hailing her in the Yoruba language.

Portable shows off his wife. Credit: @portablebaeby

The controversial singer held two iPhone 13 Pro as he said the expensive phones belong to him and his wife.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Portable said:

“Pro pro 13 Lonlo Iyawo Werey Olorin Worldwide @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Mama ZEH Nation.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable and wife show off expensive phones

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamdamilare_micheal:

"Why is she using style to cover her nose."

shinaayo7:

"You no suppose post this kind thing early morning nah."

asia_birdman:

"One Thing I Love About Him is He Never Forgets His Family More Grace Zazuu Master."

john.nyexchanger:

"Your wife don get belle again bro take am easy now I wan born football team ??"

d_prince11111:

"My own is why they placed ladder on the pole beside fence they want to cut the light ."

muftausuliyatsalwa:

"Safe delivery inshallahu rahman to ur wife ."

