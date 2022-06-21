Talented Nigerian singer, BNXN ‘Buju’ has taken to social media to share his observation about celebrity relationships

The music star who recently hung out at the club with fellow artistes, Rema and Wizkid, had a takeaway from the experience

Buju explained that he has noticed that social media has created a barrier among musicians and everything looks like a competition

Popular Nigerian singer, BNXN ‘Buju’ recently shared his musing with fans on one of his social media platforms.

The Italy crooner took to his Snapchat page to share his observation after a night of hanging out with other music stars, Wizkid and Rema.

According to Buju he has realized that social media has created some sort of barrier between artistes who have the same goal and mentality towards things.

Singer Buju BNXN speaks on the relationships between celebrities.

Source: Instagram

The singer added that he and his colleagues gave each other their flowers in person because social media would have made it look strange. According to him, everything there is fueled by competition.

Internet users react to Buju’s post on celebrity relationships

Lil.hordy:

“Wizkid and this one don discuss about OBO E SURE ME DIE.”

Holla_snow:

“That's why haven't been able to have a Davido x Wizkid x Burna Boy sound...They know what we want but somehow dia fan base have created a barrier and made the whole thing a competition.”

Segunfajol:

“Let’s Stop The Competition … One Africa ✊ The White Folks Wanna Divide Us With Awards And Numbers.”

