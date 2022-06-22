Top Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, have continued to showcase their life on social media

The celebrity love birds recently stormed Manhattan and gave fans coupe goals with their matching outfits

Photos of the couple was shared online and internet users gushed over how they looked on Instagram

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia, have made headlines as they vacation abroad.

After the end of the BBNaija Reunion show, the celebrity couple appear to have jetted out of the country to have a fun time.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Ebuka shared photos of himself with his wife in Manhattan.

Ebuka and wife rock matching outfits in Manhattan. Photos: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

What stood out about the couple other than their large smiles was their matching outfits.

Ebuka and Cynthia rocked matching denim jackets with silver cross details all around it.

The TV host styled his own jacket with a pair of white trousers and matching white sneakers as well as dark sunglasses.

Cynthia on the other hand left the button of her jacket unfastened to show off her white crop top. She also paired the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and a purple handbag.

See the photos below:

Internet users gush over Ebuka and wife’s matching outfits

Social media users were in awe of the celebrity couple and gushed over their looks. Read some of their comments below:

Enioluwaofficial:

“Another God when! nawa ooooo with matching outfits sef!.”

Michael042sm:

“Head shipper reporting for duty .”

Moshakodaku:

“Manhattan quickie is very nice especially on Broadway by 42nd street .”

Bomaakpore:

“Caption lit boss .”

Herodaniels:

“Aww.. God when.”

Kdlagos:

“Who copied who today? ”

Marvisa__:

“The only ship all this fans should be sending money to abeg❤️.”

Nice one.

Ebuka surprised at elephant's memory after return trip abroad

Ebuka visited an elephant with music star, Banky W, and shared updates from the interesting visit on his Twitter page.

He lauded the animal's retentive memory as it responded to a call just after hearing his name once.

The elephant returned a face cap to the show host when his name was called and this was met with a very surprised look from Ebuka.

