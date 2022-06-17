Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has caused a buzz on social media over her recent performance on stage

In videos making the rounds online, the music star was seen dancing energetically and twerking during a show

Numerous internet users were in awe of how the 42-year-old singer moved her body to the beat on stage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has left fans talking on social media over her dance steps during a recent performance.

The 42-year-old singer generated the buzz online after several videos of her dancing made the rounds on the internet.

The music star was seen throwing caution to the wind as she moved her body energetically to the DJ set as the MC continued to hype her.

Tiwa Savage wows fans with energetic dancing on stage, they react. Photo: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Tiwa had the crowd screaming loudly in excitement as she moved happily to the beat in the trending clip. See a video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another clip making the rounds, the music star showed off her twerking skills in her pink outfit as she faced her bum to the crowd and shook it in tune to the music.

See below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage’s trending dance videos

Read what some internet users had to say about the viral clips below:

Ms_adunni:

“Too much energy .”

Peter.eyo.7:

“Who is she competing with?”

Iamstalorlanky:

“See as mama yansh stand strong .”

Dwamyb:

“It’s how she performs barefoot for me! #comfortalways.”

Seejoysat:

“Ah mama jam jamm dey on sometin nothing u wan tell me.”

Blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

“She don high aswear .”

Smartofficial__:

“Giving forced vibes .”

Tatela_lin:

“I shouted what a life .”

Shugarlips_1991:

“The energy .”

Xxi_v_ayodele:

“Kimmoon!!! Tiwa ma pa mi now!! what’s going on?!? LMAO .”

Beautybylqm:

“E for Energy .”

Remyzbae:

“Tiwa haff spoilt .”

Interesting.

I don chop breakfast: Tiwa Savage laments on stage

Tiwa Savage has revealed that she is done falling in love with a particular set of men.

In a video sighted online, the singer lamented to a group of female fans about how she has 'chopped breakfast' and had her heart broken several times.

The crowd went wild in agreement as the Somebody's Son crooner also added that the men she has been with in the past have said terrible things about her but she's still standing strong.

Source: Legit.ng