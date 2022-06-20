Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has been trending on social over the last few hours over videos from his housewarming, which took place on June 19

Bobrisky claimed the house caused him the sum of N400 million, which left many Nigerians in shock

However, confusion has trailed the housewarming as many wondered the gender the crossdresser would be identified as

Nigerian crossdress Bobrisky knows how to make headlines and did it again over the weekend as he unveiled his new house.

Bobrisky further left his fans and followers in shock as he claimed the house cost a whopping sum of N400 million.

A man dressed as a woman: Fans react to Bobrisky's outfit at his housewarming. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Video from the housewarming has stirred different reactions on social media, and one of them is Bobrisky dressing as a woman despite being a man.

Reactions trail Bobrisky's housewarming

Many netizens have taken to social media to react to the gender Bobrisky would be identified as at the housewarming ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

@AyoShonaiya:

"A man, dressed as a woman, with full make up, seated on a chair, surrounded by Imams, seated on floor as they offer Islamic prayers at her housewarming, is my favourite video of today ."

hotncandyy:

"Why is it so difficult for Nigerians to enlighten themselves regarding gender ambiguity. Bob is just as female as i am imo except for the unfortunate mistake of being stuck in a male body. Nature sometimes makes mistakes. Siamese twins, six fingers etc. deal with it."

oloyedetom:

"At he her it house vending."

solabuolusesi:

"Egbon,”His housewarming “ ni oo not “Her”."

vick:

"At shim house warming."

maziloti:

"Who you dey talk about na man abi na woman or na she make."

johnraul:

"this tweet started talking about a man, but ended about a woman. they're the same person. ."7

angeljay:

" Bob's gender be confusing everyone "a man " "her house warming" Bob pls pick a side let's kuku say shim and end this confusion."

Reactions as Muslim clerics storm Bobrisky N400 million house warming for prayers

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky got Nigerians talking after he finally threw a huge housewarming party for his mansion which he claimed cost him over N400 million.

The effeminate celebrity unveiled the mansion to the world on Sunday, June 19, in a star-studded and lavish ceremony.

Usually, clerics go to new houses to offer prayers of blessings as the owner moves in and Bobrisky made sure not to skip the part.

To the surprise of many, a number of Muslim clerics showed up at the crossdresser's house, and a video showed them offering prayers as they sat with other people on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng