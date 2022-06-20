Crossdresser Bobrisky has finally kept to his word and had his much-anticipated housewarming party

Photos and videos captured celebrity friends among others who came out to celebrate with the crossdresser

Social media users equally had different things to say, with some commenting on Islamic clerics who came to pray for the new house

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has finally proven naysayers wrong and launched his N400 million mansion.

The effeminate celebrity unveiled the mansion to the world on Sunday, June 19, in a star-studded housewarming ceremony.

Videos from Borbisky's housewarming party. Photo: @asoebi_styles/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky made sure to kick-off activities for the day with prayers as a viral video captured the moment Islamic clerics prayed inside a spot in the new house.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Party time

After prayers had been concluded, Bobrisky took to social media showing off the towering cake that was commissioned for the housewarming ceremony.

Another video equally captured the beautifully decorated compound of the mansion as guests trooped in to celebrate with the crossdresser.

Check out more videos below:

Mercy Eke, others show up

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Mercy Eke and Khloe were among the guests who showed up to celebrate with Bobrisky.

Popular influencer, Diadem, was equally spotted at Bobrisky’s housewarming party.

A video making the rounds online showed Mercy and Khloe raining cash on the celebrant.

Watch the videos below:

Social media users react

omotowunmee said:

"Some Alfa gan self, can you imagine, so how will thses Alfa call Bob? Alhaji/ Alhaja....So shameful."

mc_jessecfr said:

"This one don ready confuse the alfas now. Awon Alhaja/Alhaji wa."

jera.ochia said:

"Wait those Muslim people dat went to pray wit himself are funny. Na money Dem dey hustle for."

gtcconstructionng said:

"It is only in this Nigeria you will not be doing anything tangible and still buy a house of 400M, but cars and still spray money any how like Bob and Papaya .. Someone will now tell me say Naija no sweet... Country where you can get away with anything. If Hush puppy is in this Country like Mompha . I am sure he will be safe... No place like home my people.. Just focus on your hustle. Things change."

mimii_oma said:

"Na the idea of the party be this (Make people come party come spray am monev)E. You use money to get money."

zinahcosmetics said:

"Bob don gather money wey him go use complete the house payment."

Reactions as Bobrisky shows off document of new mansion

Legit.ng reported that in a bid to silence his haters, Bobrisky shared the legal documents of his N450m mansion and it earned him heavy backlash.

The crossdresser has been called out for parading a rented apartment that was leased out to him as his personal property.

Despite the backlash and dragging, Bobrisky has flaunted his invitation on Instagram as he gets set to host his pre-housewarming party

Source: Legit.ng