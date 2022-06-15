An interracial couple have sent people gushing on social media after they shared an adorable video of themselves vibing together

In the video shared on tiktok, the lovers were seen dancing happily and passionately to Overdoze hit track by Crayon

Reacting to the video, some ladies expressed their desire to tie the knot with an oyibo man and have a blissful union

A heartwarming video making the rounds online has captured an interracial couple showing off their dance moves.

In the beautiful video which was shared on tiktok by @mayitestoyan, the oyinbo man and his pregnant wife were spotted dancing heartily to Overdoze hit song by Crayon.

The interracial couple changed their outfits at intervals while looking at themselves and gushing over each other.

Oyinbo man dances with his black lover Photo Credit: @mayitestoyan

The oyinbo man does not fail to express how proud he is to be with a black woman whom he loves so much.

Someone recently asked him how he managed to get a black woman for himself and in his response, he asked the person if he also wants to chill with the 'big boys'.

Social media users react to the beautiful video

Reacting to the video however, some people lauded the couple over their love for each other.

Some others, especially ladies, noted that they would love to tie the knot with an oyinbo man who would cherish them too.

@rajifunmilolaolanike said:

"Pregnancy look so easy. love you guys your joy will be eternal in Jesus name."

@ijeomajudy61 noted:

"I love u both so much please I need ur, for the payment of my school please."

@_mimie265 remarked:

"wow this is nice .dear heavenly father please bless me too with good relationship."

@jnpswirl added:

"I love all your outfits. I shop from shein and boohoo too. . You all are looking goooood!"

@nelismwende.mwesh reacted:

"Nice couple l love you my people,,,,,have been wishing to date a white guy but l don't know if l will ever get one."

