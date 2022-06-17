A young Nigerian man who has been making Yoruba rap music on TikTok got thousands of people's attention recently

In the latest video, the rapper , pumped with much gusto, delivered strings of bars with Yoruba words that rhymed to tell a story of struggle

, Many social media users who watched his video said he deserves a spot in the Nigerian music industry

A young Nigerian man with the handle @skinaobajungle has gotten the attention of many people after he made good rap music in the Yoruba language.

In a TikTok video that has gathered thousands of views online, the young man partly sang about how his life will one day be better.

Many people showered praise on the young man. Photo source: TikTok/@skinaobajungle

Recognition coming soon

With hand gesticulations that backed up every word he tried to make into a rhythm, his cadence reminds one of Da Grin's and Olamide's styles.

Many people who commented on his post encouraged him to keep up his art, praying he will soon get the recognition he deserves.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish young man the best

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80,000 views with hundreds of reactions.

Below are some of the reactions:

investor whyzy said:

"Love your rimes bro. keep it up. big dreams."

F~B~D said:

"I can’t wait for world to hear from you YART weren’t ending."

soliudeenayomide said:

"Love those lines brr......salary,gallery,diary,primary, marry, January, February."

user9009321233745 said:

"I pray may God let all of us make it in life."

bahd54 said:

"l swear bro you lit, love all the lyrics Nd yah vibes rhymes."

AlajeFashionista10 said:

"This is talent make everybody supposed to be trending instead of kelly."

Nigerian lady raps like Nicki Minaj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady popularly known as TyneeBee on social media did a beautiful cover of Omah Lay's Understand song.

In a TikTok video shared by @chrisdanicomedy, the lady held up her phone and spat bars to the beat used for Understand.

Many people likened her vocal undulation and rhythmic pauses to Nicki Minaj. The young lady gesticulated well while singing.

