Nigerian music star Davido has kickstarted his We Rise By Lifting Others tour, and his first concert was in New York

Davido performed alongside Nigerian music veteran Wande Coal and Wizkid’s official Disc Jockey, DJ Tunez, at the concert, which was a sold-out

The singer’s action has been received with applause from his fans and followers, as some said Wizkid would never allow Davido’s disc jockey, Ecool perform with him on stage

Nigerian international singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, commenced his international tour tagged We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) on June 17, starting in New York.

The New York show was a sold-out one as Davido sang many of his hit songs, including an energetic delivery of his first single, Ema Dami Duro.

Davido shuts down New York with energetic performance. Credit: @davido @goldmynetv

To make the show even more splendid, the DMW label boss brought Nigerian music star Wande Coal and Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, on stage as they performed together.

See the post below:

Davido had the crowd singing his lyrics word for word.

Fans hail Davido as he performs with Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez

The singer’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail him for letting Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, perform with him in New York. Some claimed Big Wiz would never give such an opportunity to the DMW label boss disc jockey, Ecool.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fridaymichael979:

"Make una realice the song you owe us Davido and wande coal."

stardomgys:

"Isn’t that DJ TUNEZ It’s all love fr fr."

ongod_sammy:

"Mehn... Davido is filled with love. Wizkid can never take Ecool to his show."

iamdjyounggee:

"This is really lovely oooooo. I remember back then when yankee artist come to naija to sell this kind of crowd, now it’s the opposite. Naija to world..."

