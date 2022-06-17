Singer Wizkid has gotten members of the online community gushing after taking to social media with a cute family moment video

The singer who has been away from home recording his album finally returned and was reunited with his son, Zion

Social media users couldn’t help but pass remarks on the video with some of them noting that Zion is growing fast

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid appears to have finally returned home to the UK after being away for months recording his More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) album.

The singer via an Instastory post shared videos showing the moment he arrived home and was reunited with his last son, Zion.

Wizkid reunites with son Zion in video. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

From indications, the young man was playing in the compound and wasn't expecting his dad to show up out of the blues.

Upon sighting Zion, Wizkid beckoned on him to come over and the little man excitedly ran towards his daddy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the adorable video as spotted on social media below:

Social media users react

alphaspecc said:

"See as I just dey smile ."

tinnywiz01 said:

"Big wiz and Big Zion enjoy your holiday Zion welcome back home."

iam_twelve90 said:

"Zion is now a man and I'm still a child chai"

hanne8920 said:

"Make he post Bolu also, I pray he realizes Bolu is a smart and intelligent boy which is going higher in future also."

Wizkid records in late Machael Jackson's studio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Wizkid gave his fans yet another bragging right following a video that made it to social media.

The singer’s aide, Godon, posted a video showing the moment Wizkid recorded new music at late Michael Jackson’s studio.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the video while hailing the singer, with other people saying it's not a big deal.

One fan who reacted wrote:

"You should know how much Afro nigga is paying to record and u expect the music not be the best . That’s legendary move. Wiz great man."

Another said:

"Normally na only him fit run am everybody know that one."

Source: Legit.ng