Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh always showed to her followers that she loves her beloved child, King Andre

Tonto has on several instances flaunted her boy to her fans and she is not shy about the affection she has for him

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the number of times the beautiful actress has given her fans beautiful motherhood goals online

One might not like Tonto Dikeh due to her social media activities and controversies, but one can never deny that she is a sweet mother, who genuinely shows love to her beloved son, King Andre.

The actress has over and over shown the world that she knows how to take care of her 6-year-old son and that nothing can come in between them.

Tonto Dikeh serves motherhood goals. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

1. During Andre's 6th Birthday

Tonto Dikeh flooded her Instagram page with flawless photos of her lovely son, during King Andre's 6th birthday.

He also showered the boy with beautiful messages to celebrate his big 6.

Check one of the posts below:

2. On Christmas Day

The beautiful actress also shared adorable photos of herself and her son to celebrate the 2021 Christmas day.

The mother and son sent their wishes to their numerous fans and the pictures came out really nice leaving the fans gushing.

Check one of the photos below:

3. On Children's Day

To celebrate the 2022 Children's Day, Tonto Dikeh rocked matching outfits with King Andre and shared the beautiful moments on her Instagram page.

She also referred to herself as a child as she joined her son in the Children's Day.

Check out the post below:

4. Buying property for Andre in Scotland

Tonto Dikeh secured Andre's future when she bought the young man a property in the UK as part of his 6th birthday celebrations.

She flaunted the photos of the property's receipts on Instagram and social media users hailed her for the smart move.

5. Easter celebration

Tonto Dikeh's 2022 Easter message to her fans had young Andre featured on it and it came out so good.

The actress shared a video to commemorate the Easter celebration and her son came towards the end of the video to give her a lovely kiss.

It was such a lovely scene.

