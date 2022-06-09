A fashion enthusiast identified as Bukky Latunji, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with some lovely photos

The seasoned banker who turned 53 looked breathtaking and nothing like her age in the photos shared

Also celebrating her birthday on June 9 is Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who shared photos and videos

Looking good is good business and for Bukky Latunji, it is something many people should take quite seriously.

The fashion shared photos. Credit: @buk2lat

According to her bio, Bukky is a seasoned Banker, as well as a fitness & lifestyle coach. The second part certainly reflects in her looks.

Despite turning 53, she looks more like 35 as her physical appearance will have you doubting if she isn't way younger.

Check out the photos below:

In the photo below, the style enthusiast dons a gold lace dress with a bow design around the bust and a floor-length side draping.

In this video, she is seen in a compilation of different photos sporting different fabulous outfits.

Check it out below:

According to The Lagos Tempo, Latunji is one of the powerful dressers in the Nigerian banking sector. She has influenced many female bankers on how to be stylish and still be a good banker.

Despite the ethics of her job, Latunji still has time to enjoy herself. For her selfless services as a banker, she has won many awards from style awards to the best banker of the year awards for many years.

Birthday belle: Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh turns 37, shares drop-dead gorgeous photos

June 9 holds a special place in the heart of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as she turns a year older.The popular actress shared photos and videos of herself in a stunning off-shoulder ball gown.

The regal look designed by Amy Aghomi featured a corset bodice with differently styled sleeves. One of the sleeves was designed with flower appliques while the other sleeve had studs.

She wore her hair in a center part ponytail and a natural glam look.

For her hair, she embellished her gorgeous hairdo with a flower crown that complimented the gold look.

