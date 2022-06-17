Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh , got eyes rolling on social media when she shared a lovely video

, The proud mother of one got most of her followers drooling when she stepped out with her son, King Andre

Tonto further wrote a short piece for single mothers as she advised them to love their children unconditionally

Ace Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, keeps letting the world know that her handsome little son, King Andre is the actual love of her life.

The beautiful mother of one served motherhood goals when she shared a flawless video with Andre on her verified Instagram page and gave a piece of advice to all single mothers.

Tonto Dikeh shares flawless video with her son. Credit: @tontolet

Tonto referred to the video as her whole life and told her fans to enjoy it:

"Dear single mothers, invest, happiness, wealth, love, and seed in your child. Love your children unconditionally."

Check out the beautiful mother and son video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto and Andre's video

Social media users across the country have stormed the comment section of Tonto Dikeh's post to drop lovely messages for her and her child.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Offcial_celina:

"Dear single mothers don’t allow any man in the name of relationship come between you and your baby."

Pholarh_touches:

"I’m a single mom! I’m proud to be one, even the joy in me that my son will be 10years in some months dey totori me."

S_pinkypinkett:

"This is just my mum and I till now I'm all grown up...The bond can't be explained in words."

Chinakaifeoma5:

"Not only single mothers, but all parents please love all your children."

Tonto Dikeh reacts as son continues to hit her backside in video

A video made the rounds on social media showing Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre.

In the trending clip, the six-year-old boy was seen seriously hitting his mother's backside as she took a walk.

Andre did not stop hitting until Tonto yelled at him and accused him of wanting to break her N5 million bumbum.

