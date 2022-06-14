Actress Mercy Aigbe and popular businesswoman Larritt have been trending on social media following their recent altercation

However, Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie's name also popped up after controversial blog, Gistlover, released screenshots of a conversation with Aigbe

The blogger while admonishing Aigbe had mentioned Mercy Johnson among Nollywood stars who married into polygamous homes and didn’t cause trouble on social media

The past 24 hours have been filled with drama for Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and popular businesswoman, Larritt, following their ugly exchange at an event in Lagos.

Shortly after the fight went public on social media, a controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover, released screenshots of an alleged conversation with Aigbe.

In the exchange, the actress attempted to give an account of what really went down between her and the businesswoman.

Mercy Johnson dragged into Aigbe vs Larritt drama

However, a portion of the conversation saw the handler of the controversial Instagram blog dishing out words of advice to Aigbe and urging her to keep a low profile about her marriage to Adekaz.

The handler went as far as using Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie to drive a point home.

According to the Gistlover handler, Mercy Johnson is among Nollywood actresses who entered their union as second wives and have stayed away from social media drama.

Uche Maduagwu supports Mercy Aigbe amid fight with Larritt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu threw his weight behind his Nollywood colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

The actor reacted to the video that made the rounds on social media where Mercy Aigbe was thrown a bottle at a party.

He asked if the person who threw the bottle wanted to be Mercy's husband's 3rd wife as he declared his support for the actress' marriage.

Maduagwu wrote:

"Ever since my sister Mercy got married to Adekaz, Na so body Dey pepper DEM like Ofada stew, Kilode You Na want become 3rd Iyawo Ni? You allegedly shade this woman like say you Dey drag I better pass my Neighbour Generator, yet she ignore you, Na bottle DEM say make you Na throw for party now?"

