Different clips of Nigerian singer Ayra Starr showing off some serious dance steps with friends have stirred reactions

In some of the compilations, the Mavin singer was seen dancing alone, in others she was seen alongside other people

The clips have left many of her fans and followers gushing as some called her the Nigerian version of Kelly, who is currently trending on social media over her dance moves

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Ayra Starr is making headlines over a compilation of different clips of her showing some dance moves.

Ayra Starr could be seen in the different clips twisting and rolling excitedly, which showed she was enjoying herself.

A compilation of Ayra Starr dancing. Credit: @ayrastarr @najiancers

Source: Instagram

In some of the clips, Ayra Starr danced as a lone dancer, while in some of the compilations she was seen dancing in a group.

See the video below:

Fans say Ayra Starr is Nigerian Kelly

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the video.

auzzy_snaz01:

"So nah this girl una go later give next rated."

lifestyleoforezzy:

"Abeg make una leave my own Kelly for me o."

biggestb._eu:

"Small time now wey go see leak stuffs everywhere."

anaperini._

"Small yansh de shake."

simple.ese:

"If nah you get that kin body you go rest???"

vin_humble_simba:

"Kelly of Naija."

_official_update_:

"I too love this girl. I wish I fit be her boyfriend."

mattwest083:

"No too reason am sha na dance way she sabi and e fit her."

joe.omeiza:

"Star and Kelly the same WhatsApp group. If you know you know."

Ayra Starr celebrates 20th birthday in style

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, celebrated a new age as she turned 20 on June 14, 2022, and the occasion was marked with a lot of pomp and fanfare.

The Bloody Samaritan crooner took to her official social media page to share a series of photos and videos from her birthday.

Ayra was seen partying hard with her friends and they all appeared to be having so much fun. Fellow Mavin singer, Rema, was also in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng