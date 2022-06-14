Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze said it would be best for presidential aspirant Peter Obi to release a music track or album

According to Daddy Freeze, Obi is popular among the youths and would compete with the likes of Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy if he drops a song

Daddy Freeze’s statement has stirred reactions from his fans and followers, with some asking Obi’s team to take to the advice

Veteran media personality Daddy Freeze has dropped an advice for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

Daddy Freeze in his statement said Obi should exploit his popularity among the youths to release a music track or album.

Peter Obi would drag market with Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid. Credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The media personality claims the LP presidential candidate would be able to with the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid if he were to release a new song.

He wrote:

“Peter Obi is so popular among the youths right now.. If he releases a song he will ‘drag market’ with Davido, Wiz & Burna. His team should exploit this & work with top producers to create a Peter Obi track or album. It will work wonders for his campaign. ~FRZ.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

knwa_32:

"Check this out “carry me dey gooo Peter Obi carry me dey go for better naija” that’s the first track."

lekan_show:

"I just don’t trust any naija politician but peter Obi is better off compared to the rest . I hope he won’t mess up though."

giovannibookshub:

"It is possible that they are cooking something already with the media team for PR and AD copies,but it wunt be released now yet,campaign never start...but we can't wait."

daygenius:

"I think it’s an awesome idea. If the song goes viral and become a national hit. It will be good for his campaign. "

