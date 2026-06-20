Senator Shehu Sani has predicted Governor Biodun Oyebanji's victory in Ekiti State governorship elections

Reactions highlight concerns over election integrity and potential rigging by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani's role in facilitating APC's success in the Ekiti state governorship election raises questions among Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Senator Shehu Sani said Governor Biodun Oyebanji will emerge victorious in the ongoing governorship in Ekiti State.

The Kaduna Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Governor Uba Sani will help facilitate the ruling party’s victory in Ekiti state.

The APC chieftain stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani as uolling Units' results trickle in

“Ekiti Decides: I believe that Governor Uba Sani will help in positively facilitating the victory of the ruling party in the state.”

Reactions as Shehu Sani predicts Ekiti election winner

@AyoAluko2

Facilitating victory or help perfect the rigging....Our Comrade has fallen flat..He's now supporting election rigging...chai

@ProfMite

Yesooo...the reported vote buying and all other machinations. We already have an idea of the APCs plan for 2027. The dress rehearsal is clear. Nigerians will be waiting. And as usual you'll go since you're part of the system.

@onyokpo

What can Uba Sani do to facilitate victory for APC? He has no vote to cast there, he has now direct or indirect influence on any electorate. How can he legitimately do that? Are you thinking that is going to bring money for vote buying or what exactly do you think he could do to influence votes in favor of his party?

@MaifataTech

How could he really influence it?

@Shawnbarth8

Yes o, Governor Uba Sani never disappoint

Ekiti election: Winner emerges from Oyebanji's polling unit

Recall that Governor Oyebanji secured a landslide victory in his polling unit in Ekiti state governorship election.

Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at PU 03, Ward 06.

Other political parties lag significantly with minimal votes; ADP, ADC, and AAC combined only total 4 votes.

Source: Legit.ng