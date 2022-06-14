Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has thrown his weight behind his Nollywood colleague, Mercy Aigbe

The actor reacted to the video that made the rounds on social media where Mercy Aigbe was thrown a bottle at a party

He asked if the person who threw the bottle wanted to be Mercy's husband's 3rd wife as he declared his support for the actress' marriage

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared his support for colleague Mercy Aigbe after a socialite, Larritt threw a bottle at him at a party recently.

The actor shared a post on Instagram and declared that people have been criticising Mercy since she married her husband Adekaz and she ignored them but they took the issue too far.

Uche asked whether Larritt and others who have been dragging Mercy online want to be Adekaz's third wife.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Uche's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu's comments over the bottle-throwing incident involving Mercy Aigbe and socialite, Larritt.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Humbleadimabua:

"With Yul, you’re against polygamy…. With Mercy you’re for polygamy. Uche go take ur medications."

Cloud_nailz:

"I’m very sure Mercy Aigbe don give you money post her and his husband isonu ‍♀️‍♀️because if not how is dat one concern you?"

T.mummy_2sexy:

"I support you on this, you have said well, because the violence has been too much since Adekaz married Mercy they won't just let her be."

Prettimissdebbie:

"Is a lie oooo, iyawo number 3 and more iyawos go come, the man is a Muslim and fit marry plenty wives, shey the man was married to someone before her, so the same way she go senior another wife."

Murainaakeemolatunji:

"How much did you collect from Mercy Aigbe ?! For this loyalty."

Merce Aigbe speaks after fight with Lerritt

Mercy Aigbe became a topic of discussion on social media after a lady identified as Larrit threw a bottle at her at a party during a messy fight.

The actress decided to say her side of the story and she noted that she and Larritt are acquaintances who patronise each other's business.

Mercy also added that Larritt has bullied her several times and all efforts to find out why she dislikes her so much proved abortive.

