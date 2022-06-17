Actress Judy Austin has stirred another round of reactions on social media as she officially introduced herself as his wife

Judy, in a statement, added the actor’s name and surname to her name as she thanked God for his numerous blessing

Some social media users have, however, dragged her for referring to herself as ‘Her Excellency,’ adding that only Yul’s first wife May was worthy of it

Judy Austin, Nollywood actress and wife to actor Yul Edochie, has put herself up for another round of dragging on social media after officially introducing herself as his first wife.

The actress took to her social media timeline to share a new photo of herself as she added the actor’s name and surname to her name.

Judy Austin appreciates God for his numerous blessing. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Sharing the post via her IG page, Judy wrote:

“Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie, Thanking God for his numerous blessings. Have a beautiful day bunnies.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Judy Austin official introduces herself as Yul Edochie’s wife

Social media users have since taken to her comment section to react to the post. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

preshinnocen:

"One day ur charm will expire and Yul will realize himself."

viviblinklove_:

"Everybody don rest na u want start again madam yul edochie."

perfect_ify110:

"Nobody is giving the attention ma, second hand."

veramodi36:

"you really want to know who her Excellency is,is MayyulEdochie."

stephlox.travels:

"You don dey dream of the name since. Congratulations ."

gifted_okon:

"Peace of mind is very far from you! God will keep judging you."

ibekwelove:

"She finally adds yul to her name."

amerndarl_couture:

"Who cares..when I don advise May to go find one sweet Bobo..you can eat Yul oooo."

vivianbarclayofficial:

"I love how aunty may is ignoring you and your so call husband ."

Yul Edochie says marrying a 2nd wife has been a blessing for him

Actor Yul Edochie penned an emotional post on Instagram to address his decision to marry a second wife as he declared that it brought blessings and elevation to him.

The actor referred to incidents that happened in the bible where disappointments happen for elevation to come as he declared that his relationship and communication with God are intact every day.

Yul admitted that he wronged his first wife, May Edochie, and he has apologised to her sincerely. He announced that she got her first-ever endorsement deal after the incident.

